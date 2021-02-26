Rajasthan Congress to use farmers’ meet to kick off bypoll campaign

Jaipur

The Congress party has planned to make two kisan mahapanchayats on Saturday as part of its farmer outreach and a platform to kick-off its campaign for the four assembly by-polls.

The kisan mahapanchayats will be held on Matra Kundiya village in Chittorgarh district and Dhaneru in Bikaner district

Rajasthan incharge Ajay Maken, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara will be present and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is also likely to attend. Pilot, who has been holding separate kisan mahapanchayats, will likely be present in the meetings as the party wants to give a message of unity.

The assembly by-polls are to be held in Rajsamand, Sujangarh, Sahada and Vallabhnagar constituencies after the demise of the sitting MLAs. With the meeting in Matra Kundiya which is known as the Haridwar of the East with a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, Congress is targeting the seats of Rajsamand, Vallabhnagar in Udaipur district and Sahada in Bhilwara district. All the seats fall in the vicinity of Chittorgarh.

With the meeting in Dhaneru, the Congress hopes to garner support for the Sujangarh assembly seat in Churu district which adjoins Bikaner district. Bikaner and Churu has a large presence of farmers whom the Congress hopes to woo with the rally.

Late Bhanwarlal Meghwal was the MLA from Sujangarh and the by-poll has been necessitated due to his demise. Now his son, who is the frontrunner for the ticket in the by-poll is actively rallying people for the farmers meet.