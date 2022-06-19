Rajasthan: Congress takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' to oppose Agnipath

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | ANI

Jaipur: The Congress in Rajasthan took out Tirnga Yatra in Jaipur to oppose and demand a rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

"There is anger among the youth of the country due to the scheme and the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister should understand the sentiments of the youth. They should take it back as soon as possible," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said to the media, while participating in the Yatra.

Gehlot called it a hasty step and said that, "due to the hasty decision taken by the Central Government, the youth of the whole country is angry and not only the people of the country but also the retired soldiers from the army have rejected this."

The state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said that the contractual recruitment in the army was not good for the country.

"Modi government is against all sections and only with capitalists and the Congress party is standing with the youth of the country," he said.

In the meantime, protests against the Agnipath have slowed down a bit in the state and no major protest of youth was reported in the state on Sunday.