Rajasthan: Congress MLA, close to CM Ashok Gehlot submits resignation, says 'voice was being suppressed'

Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, a day after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in Dungarpur district, according to PTI report.

Such resignation letters need to be submitted to the assembly Speaker.

Ghogra, however, has addressed it to Gehlot, marking a copy to Speaker C P Joshi.

In his resignation letter, Ghogra said that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

The administration "does not listen" when he brings up people's problems, he has said in the resignation letter, which has been sent to the Speaker, the Chief Minister and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The resignation comes ahead of the assembly election in the state, due next year. The Congress in seeking another term in the state, which has voted out the incumbent party in every election over the last three decades.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:54 PM IST