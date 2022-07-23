Rajasthan Congress MLA Bharat Singh accuses his minister of being mining mafia | Photo: File Image

Former minister and Congress MLA from Sangod, Rajasthan, Bharat Singh has opened a front against the minister of his own government for illegal mining. This time he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that if the mining mafia is to be controlled in the state, then immediately sack the mines minister.

His letter become significant after the incident of self-immolation of a seer in Bharatpur who was part of a protest of saints against illegal mining. The seer was declared dead in a Delhi hospital on Friday night.

Bharat Singh wrote, "I want to bring your attention to the protest of saints and incident of self-immolation of one the saints in Bharatpur against illegal mining. Illegal mining is directly related to hooliganism. This cannot be possible without the patronage of the government."

He wrote that the biggest mining mafia of the state is the mines minister of the state. "He has set a record of illegal mining in his home district. Corrupt officers are selected by the minister for the post of collector, divisional forest officer, and other high posts," he added.

Bharat Singh even threatened to commit self-immolation and said, "I have written many letters to you on Sorsan and Godavan protection. If the only way to stop illegal mining is the path of the saint of Bharatpur, then I have to follow the same path."

Clarifying his stand minister Pramod Bhaya has said that illegal mining has not increased but stopped during his tenure and this is the reason that not only the revenue of the state government has increased but the central government has also called and honoured him.

He said, "Bharat Singh Ji is a senior MLA of our party and I have learned not to take offence to his words, He must have been influenced by the opposition’s propaganda but the fact is that during my ministerial tenure, effective action was taken against illegal mining."

In the meantime, the seer, who attempted self-immolation at Deeg in Bharatpur to protest against illegal mining, was declared dead in a Delhi Hospital, said the officials on Saturday.

"Sadhu Vijay Das died at around 2.30 am in the hospital where he was undergoing treatment after his self-immolation attempt.," informed Sub Divisional Officer, Sanjay Goyal.

The incident was reported in Deeg on July 20 when Baba Vijay Das attempted self-immolation amid protests over illegal mining in the area.