Rajasthan Congress leaders reach Delhi to show solidarity with party

Many senior Congress leaders from Rajasthan reached Delhi on Tuesday to show solidarity with the party, though state party president Govind Singh Dotasara was not allowed to enter the national capital and was detained by the police on the border.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was also present in Delhi on Monday and had participated in Congress' protest. Later, other Congress leaders also left for Delhi late at night on Monday.

State party president Govind Singh Dotasara directed the leaders of nearby districts of the National Capital Region (NCR) to reach the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to participate in the protest.

Dotasara also left for Delhi, however, he was not allowed to enter the national capital and was detained by the police.

In a video message, Dotasara said that he was detained by the Basant Kunj police and was taken to an unknown place.

"There is an emergency-like situation in the country as the central government is not allowing the Congress leaders to enter the national capital," he said.

Though many others have managed to reach Delhi while senior leaders and office-bearers of the party from Rajasthan are already there to show solidarity with the party's high command.

