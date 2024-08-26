Rajasthan: Communal Tension Erupts In Bhilwara After Animal Remains Found Outside Religious Site; Visuals Surface | X

Jaipur: After Udaipur now it's Bhilwara in Rajasthan where the communal sentiments have heated after animal remains were found outside the religious place. Stones were pelted on police and markets remained closed and as the crowd took on streets demanding the arrest of the culprits.

The tension started on Sunday morning when an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere by throwing animal remains outside the religious place located in Bhavani Nagar of Kotwali police station area.

Communal tensions erupted in #Bhilwara after the tail of a cow was found inside a temple. Police had done a lathi charge to control the situation. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/MszwRw4TLP — Parul Kulshrestha (@parul_kuls) August 26, 2024

As the information went viral, the crowd gathered at the police station and demanded arrest of the culprits. Bhilwara MP Damodar Aggarwal and Saint Mahamandaleshwar Hansaram also joined this crowd. The police had to use lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

A flag march was conducted in the affected areas of the city (Shastri Nagar and Bhavani Nagar) throughout the night of 25 August.

On Monday morning, a large number of people gathered at the Parashuram Circle and started raising slogans. Some people moved from Parshuram Circle towards Azad Chowk Market to close the market. The police had to resort to lathicharge several times. Police were also pelted with stones by the crowd. There are also reports of minor injuries to some people in stone pelting and lathi charge.

SP Rajan Dushyant appealed to the people for peace and said that the case is being investigated, meanwhile police forces from three police stations have been deployed in the city.