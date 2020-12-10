Rajasthan collector’s PA held for taking bribe

Jaipur: The collector of Baran district in Rajasthan was placed on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) after his personal assistant was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau for taking a bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh.

According to ACB officials, the PA, Mahavir Nagar, had demanded Rs 2.4 lakh bribe to issue a no objection certificate for a petrol pump.

After news of the bribe came to light, the government sent collector Inder Singh Rao on APO.

ACB DG BL Soni said the Kota ACB had received a complaint that Nagar was demanding a bribe. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and Nagar was arrested while accepting the bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh by a team of ACB officials led by ASP Chandrasheel Thakur.

Nagar has told the officials that of the Rs 1.4 lakh, Rs 1 lakh was for the collector and Rs 40,000 for himself. The ACB is now probing the collector’s involvement and he is questioned by officials.

Thakur said the complainant Govind Singh had given a complaint that his lease deed for a petrol pump had been cancelled and he had put-up a request for obtaining an NOC. Nagar had asked for a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh.