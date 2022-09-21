Rajasthan CM post: Gehlot loyalists confident; it's wait and watch for Pilot supporters

Sachin Pilot (left) and CM Ashok Gehlot (right) | Photo: IANS

As Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hints at filing the nomination for the post of Congress president, the dissident Sachin Pilot faction in the state is eyeing the Rahul-Gehlot meeting in Kochi as the last "No" of Rahul Gandhi to become Conress President may end the wait for Pilot to become chief minister of Rajasthan.

While on the other hand, Gehlot loyalists are confident that even if he becomes the Congress president, he will remain the chief minister of the state holding both posts.

Gehlot is to meet Rahul Gandhi in Kerla to convince him for one last time as he said in the CLP meeting on Tuesday night, "I’ll meet Rahul Ji to convince him one last time to contest and return as Congress president."

This meeting will decide whether Gehlot will file the nomination or not. The MLAs of the Pilot faction are showing reluctance on commenting anything on record at this crucial time.

"We all want Rahul Ji to become party president, but this meeting is important for us as it will decide the new equations and political developments in the state," said an MLA of the Pilot faction on anonymity.

On the other hand, Gehlot loyalists are confident that he will continue as CM of the state. Giving information about the legislature party meeting, Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "Ashok Gehlot will hold both the posts of CM and National President. Everyone's wish is that he should remain CM of Rajasthan."

"There are many leaders in other parties who had held both the posts like Arvind Kejriwal, Mayavati, Mulayam Singh Yadav etc. So it is not going to be anything new if Gehlot holds both the posts," Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Choudhary said.

Chaudhary further said that in the meeting of the legislature party, Gehlot reiterated that he will follow the directions of the party.

