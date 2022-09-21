Rajasthan CM Gehlot hints at filing the nomination for Congress presidential polls

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has indicated that he may file the nomination for the election of Congress president.

At the meeting of the Congress legislative party (CLP) held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Tuesday late at night, Gehlot said, "I am going to Delhi and then go to meet Rahul Gandhi to convince him to take the post of party president, otherwise do what the party decides for me."

In the meeting, he once said to MLAs, "Main Thansu Door Koni’ (I am not going away from you). He said that he had been CM three times, so it was his duty to repeat the Congress government in the next elections."

He said to MLAs that what will happen to the post of President, will be revealed to everyone in 4 days, and if I file the nomination, I will call you for that. You will have to come to Delhi to file my nomination.

The Chief Minister also indicated an early budget this time and asked the MLAs to make preparations for the budget.