Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet faces hard time as Congress MLAs target their own party ministers

The dissident faction in Rajasthan Congress is almost silent these days but CM Ashok Gehlot’s ministers are still facing a hard time in the state assembly. They are on target of some of those MLAs who are considered to be in the Gehlot camp but still attacking ministers by raising troubling issues.

The budget session of the Rajasthan assembly had commenced on February 9th and is likely to continue till March 28th The government was on target of Opposition BJP on the issues of alleged paper leak of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam and law and order in the state. The ruling party was apprehending a stormy session from the Opposition and considering this a camp of party MLAs was organized to listen to their issues so that at least they remained silent in the house and stay united at the time of attacks of Opposition.

The uproar in the house on these issues continued in the first phase of the session and Congress MLAs showed their unity at that time but as the deadlock ends and the proceedings of the house got back on track in the second phase, some of the Congress MLAs have started attacking their own ministers.

Amir Khan, a veteran Congress MLA and former minister criticized his party for neglecting Muslims and said “everyone Knows that 99 per cent of Muslims votes in favour of Congress. We do not get justice as much as we support Congress. We are saddened by it.”

First time MLA Divya Maderna while targeting the working of the water department had termed the minister Mahesh Joshi a ‘Rubber Stamp’. Joshi is very close to CM Gehlot while Divya Maderna is the daughter of former minister late Mahipal Maderna who was sent to Jail in the famous ANM Bhanvari Devi's alleged abduction and murder case.

Former deputy speaker of assembly Ramnarain Meena is attacking the working of various departments by putting troubling questions in Question Hour of the house.

Sanyam Lodha, an independent MLA and adviser to CM Gehlot is also attacking the working of various departments. He was recently evicted from the house for protesting against police in the well of the house.

What is interesting is that the MLAs who are considered to be in the dissident faction are quiet and not putting any problems for the government in the house. All the MLAs mentioned above and others were standing firm with Gehlot at the time of the political crisis in July 2020.

A senior leader of the party said that there is no scope for cabinet expansion as all the seats are full. The political appointments are almost complete and above all only three sessions of the state assembly have left after the current one, so the MLAs are now thinking of the next elections and are finding no reason to defend their ministers on public issues. “The number of such MLAs will increase in coming sessions as they have to face public now,” said the leader on anonymity.

