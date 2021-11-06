Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to visit Delhi soon to decide on cabinet expansion and reshuffle in state

The long-pending cabinet expansion and reshuffle is likely to take place soon in Rajasthan. The by-polls are over and as per the sources, CM Ashok Gehlot would be visiting Delhi early next week to discuss the matter with the party high command.

The matter of cabinet rejig and key political appointments are long pending in Rajasthan and it was being said that it will take place at any time after Diwali as there were by-polls of two seats in the state in October. Now that the by-polls are over and after a convincing win on both the seats, CM Gehlot is all set for cabinet reshuffling and political appointments.

As per the sources, CM Gehlot has done his homework and would go to Delhi in the coming week, and with his return, the long pending issues would be resolved.

It is to note that at present, Rajasthan has 21 ministers, including the chief minister. The state with 200 assembly constituencies can appoint a maximum of 30 ministers. Two senior ministers Raghu Sharma and Harish Choudhary have been appointed as in charge of poll-bound states like Gujarat and Punjab and both will have to focus on their respective states, so two more vacancies are likely in the cabinet.

In addition to cabinet rejig, key political appointments are also on cards as now only two years left for the next elections and party workers are eagerly waiting for this.

The Party in charge of Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, has already stated that the roadmap of expansion and organizational rejig is prepared and only got delayed as Gehlot was unwell.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 04:20 PM IST