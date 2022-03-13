Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot explains reason for Congress' dismal show in Uttar Pradesh elections

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has accused BSP of the victory of BJP in UP and said an alliance with BSP in the 90s was a blunder of Congress. "Our biggest blunder in UP was an alliance with BSP in the 90s. Two-thirds of seats were given to BSP and Congress became the junior party, it was the biggest mistake of Congress and the party is not able to stand till date in the state," said Gehlot while talking to media in Dehli on Sunday.

Gehlot was in Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting. While talking to media before the meeting he seconded Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comments on BSP supremo Mayavati and said, "The way Mayawati Ji has played the game, was not expected from her. She was representing an ideology. The way BSP has been cheated by Mayawati Ji and supported BJP at the cost of dismantling his party is deliberately committing suicide," said Gehlot and added that one could have never thought of BSP winning just one seat.

Gehlot said that it is Priyanka Gandhi who at least gave this message to the countrymen that the battle can be fought. He said, "Victory or defeat in the election is a different matter, but she fielded candidates on 403 seats and it is a huge achievement."

Notably, all BSP MLAs in Rajasthan has defected to Congress and Mayawati had accused Gehlot of this time and again.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:53 PM IST