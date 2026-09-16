Rajasthan Civic Body Polls: Mother Casts Her Final Vote, Dies Next Day; Son Wins Election By 1 Vote

A razor-thin result in Rajasthan's local body elections has put the spotlight on Independent candidate Jagdish Prasad, who secured victory in Ward No. 6 by just a single vote.

Prasad received 151 votes, edging past BJP candidate Ramsharan, who finished with 150 votes. The one-vote difference made the contest one of the closest outcomes of the local elections.

Jagdish Prasad beats BJP candidate 151-150

The Ward No. 6 election came down to an extremely narrow margin after the votes were counted. Jagdish Prasad's 151 votes were enough to secure the seat, while Ramsharan's tally stopped at 150.

With just one ballot separating the two candidates, the result underlined how significant every vote can become in a tightly contested local election.

A difference of even one vote could have completely changed the outcome, turning the contest into a dramatic finish for both candidates and their supporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mother's final vote adds emotional significance

The victory also carries an emotional element for Jagdish Prasad's family. According to reports, his mother cast her vote during the election before passing away the following day.

The timing of the two events has drawn attention in the area, with residents discussing the fact that she participated in the polling shortly before her death and that her son subsequently won his seat by the narrowest possible margin.

However, because ballots are secret, there is no way to establish from the public result which candidate an individual voter supported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One vote made the difference

The result from Ward No. 6 demonstrates just how decisive a single vote can be in local elections. Jagdish Prasad did not win by dozens or even a handful of votes; his final tally was only one higher than that of his BJP opponent.

The Independent candidate's victory over the BJP nominee has consequently become one of the more talked-about results from the Rajasthan local body polls.