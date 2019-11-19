Rajasthan Civic Body Polls Latest Updates: Counting of votes underway

Results of 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan today. They went to polls on November 16. The civic bodies include 3 municipal corporations, 19 municipal councils and 27 municipalities. There are 196 urban local bodies in the state. This was the first phase of municipal polls.

The polling was held on Saturday to elect more than 2,000 ward councillors in 49 municipal bodies. The results will be announced later in the day. Election for chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.

Here are some of the Latest Updates: