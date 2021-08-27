Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot set to undergo angioplasty after experiencing severe chest pain

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to undergo an angioplasty procedure in a Jaipur hospital after experiencing severe chest pain. The Congress leader who had tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year said that his recovery has been interspersed with health issues.

Angioplasty is a is a nonsurgical procedure used to open clogged or narrow coronary arteries and restore blood flow. Gehlot will undergo the operation at the SMS hospital in the near future. While he mentioned getting his CT angiography done from the same hospital, there was no date or timeframe given for the angioplasty.

"Post COVID-19 I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," Gehlot tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:58 AM IST