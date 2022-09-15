Rajasthan caste violence: Dalit youth allegedly attacked for drinking water from a pot

Representative Image |

Jaipur: A Dalit youth was allegedly attacked in Jaislamer, with the police having registered a case. The Dalit youth alleges that he was beaten up with sticks for drinking water from a pot kept outside a shop.

The youth was injured and admitted to the hospital. The incident took place in the Mohangarh area of Jaiselmer.

Mehrangarh Police station Officer Bhavani Singh said that Chutra Ram, resident of Digga, gave a complaint that on Tuesday night at around 8 PM, he was travelling to Digga village with his wife on a bike from his farm.

He stopped to buy some goods at a shop in the village. After taking the goods, he drank water from the pot kept outside the shop. On seeing this, people standing at the shop, humiliated him with casteist words and attacked. When he started running, they started beating him.

Police told that the victim has a deep injury behind his ear. Head and back. His wife, along with bystander Poonam Singh intervened and saved his life. He was taken to Mohangarh hospital by ambulance, where the doctors began his treatment.

"The police have taken the statement of the young man and have registered a case under SC-ST Act. SC-ST cell Jaisalmer DYSP Ashok Chandna will investigate the matter," said Bhavani Singh.

This is the second case in a month where a Dalit has been beaten for drinking water from a pot. A similar case was reported in August in Jalore, wherein a Dalit boy was allegedly beaten to death for the same reason.