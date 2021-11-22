Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: CM Ashok Gehlot allots portfolios to ministers, keeps home, finance; check complete list here

A day after much awaited reshuffle in chief minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet, today, the government allocated portfolios to the newly sworned in ministers on Monday. Accorsing to a notification issued ordered by the govt, CM Ashok Gehlot kept the Home, Finance, and IT and Communication ministry with himself.
Here's a complete look at the profiles allocated to the ministers:
SH Ashok Gehlot:
Finance
Taxation
Home & Justice
DOP
GAD
Cabinet Secretariat
NRI
IT & Communication
Rajasthan State Investigation Bureau
DIPR
Dr BD Kalla:
Education (Primari & Secondary)
Sanskrit Education
Arts, Literature,Culture & ASI
Shanti Dharwal
Local Self Government
Urban Development & Housing Law & Legal affairs
Legal Consultancy Office Parliamentary Affairs
Elections
Parsadilal Meena
Medical & Health
Medical Health & Services (ESI)
Excise
Lal Chand Kataria:
Agriculture
Animal Husbandary
Fisheries
Pramod Bhaya:
Mines & Petroleum
Gopalan
Uday Lal Anjana:
Co-oprative
Pratap Singh Khachariawas
Food & Civil Supplies
Consumer Affairs
Saleh Mohammad:
Minority Affairs, Waqf, Colonization
Agriculture Command Area Development & Water Utilization
Hemaram Choudhary:
Forest
Environment & Climate Change
Mahendraleet Singh Malviya
Water Resources
IGNP
Water Resource Planning Dept
Dr Mahesh Joshi
PHED
Ground Water
Ramlal Jat
Revenue
Ramesh Meena
Panchayati Raj & Rural Development
Vishvendra Singh
Toursim
Civil Aviation
Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa
Women & Child Welfare
Child Empowerment
Planning
Bhajan Lal Jatav:
PWD
Tika Ram Jully
Social Justice & Empowerment
Jail
Govind Ram Meghwal
Disaster Management & Relief
Administrative Reforms and Cordination
Statistic
Shakuntala Rawat
Industry
State Enterprises
Devasthan
Ministers of state with portfolios
Arjun Singh Bhatti
Tribal Area Development (IC)
PHED, Ground Water
Ashok Chandna
Sports & Youth Affairs (IC)
Skills (IC)
Employment & Enterpreneurship (IC)
DIPR
Disaster Management & Relief
Administrative Reforms & Cordination
Dept
Statistic
Policy Planning
Bhanwar Singh Bhatti:
Power (IC)
Water Resource
IGNP Water Resources Planning
Higher Education (IC)
Rajendra Singh Yadav
Higher Education (IC)
Planning (Manpower) (IC)
State Motor Garrage (IC)
Langauge & Library (IC) Home & Justice
Dr Subhash Garg
Technical Education [IC]
Ayurveda & Indian Medicines (IC) Public Grivences & Redressal(IC) Minority Affairs,
Waqf Colonization
Agriculture Command Area: Development & Water Utilization
Sukhram Bishnoi:
Labour (IC)
Factory & Boilers Inspection (IC)
Revenue
Bijendra Ola:
Transport and Road safety
Muralilal Meena:
Agriculture Marketing (IC)
Sh Muralilal Meena
Estate (IC) Toursim, Civil Aviation
Rajender Singh Gudha
Sainik Kalyan (IC)
Home Guard & Civil Defence (IC)
Panchayati Raj & Rural Development
Zaida Khan:
Science & Technology (IC)
Printing & Stationary (IC)
Education (Primary & Secondary) Arts,Literature, Culture & ASI