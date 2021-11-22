Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: CM Ashok Gehlot allots portfolios to ministers, keeps home, finance; check complete list here

A day after much awaited reshuffle in chief minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet, today, the government allocated portfolios to the newly sworned in ministers on Monday. Accorsing to a notification issued ordered by the govt, CM Ashok Gehlot kept the Home, Finance, and IT and Communication ministry with himself.

Here's a complete look at the profiles allocated to the ministers:

SH Ashok Gehlot:

Finance

Taxation

Home & Justice

DOP

GAD

Cabinet Secretariat

NRI

IT & Communication

Rajasthan State Investigation Bureau

DIPR

Dr BD Kalla:

Education (Primari & Secondary)

Sanskrit Education

Arts, Literature,Culture & ASI

Shanti Dharwal

Local Self Government

Urban Development & Housing Law & Legal affairs

Legal Consultancy Office Parliamentary Affairs

Elections

Parsadilal Meena

Medical & Health

Medical Health & Services (ESI)

Excise

Lal Chand Kataria:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandary

Fisheries

Pramod Bhaya:

Mines & Petroleum

Gopalan

Uday Lal Anjana:

Co-oprative

Pratap Singh Khachariawas

Food & Civil Supplies

Consumer Affairs

Saleh Mohammad:

Minority Affairs, Waqf, Colonization

Agriculture Command Area Development & Water Utilization

Hemaram Choudhary:

Forest

Environment & Climate Change

Mahendraleet Singh Malviya

Water Resources

IGNP

Water Resource Planning Dept

Dr Mahesh Joshi

PHED

Ground Water

Ramlal Jat

Revenue

Ramesh Meena

Panchayati Raj & Rural Development

Vishvendra Singh

Toursim

Civil Aviation

Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa

Women & Child Welfare

Child Empowerment

Planning

Bhajan Lal Jatav:

PWD

Tika Ram Jully

Social Justice & Empowerment

Jail

Govind Ram Meghwal

Disaster Management & Relief

Administrative Reforms and Cordination

Statistic

Shakuntala Rawat

Industry

State Enterprises

Devasthan

Ministers of state with portfolios

Arjun Singh Bhatti

Tribal Area Development (IC)

PHED, Ground Water

Ashok Chandna

Sports & Youth Affairs (IC)

Skills (IC)

Employment & Enterpreneurship (IC)

DIPR

Disaster Management & Relief

Administrative Reforms & Cordination

Dept

Statistic

Policy Planning

Bhanwar Singh Bhatti:

Power (IC)

Water Resource

IGNP Water Resources Planning

Higher Education (IC)

Rajendra Singh Yadav

Higher Education (IC)

Planning (Manpower) (IC)

State Motor Garrage (IC)

Langauge & Library (IC) Home & Justice

Dr Subhash Garg

Technical Education [IC]

Ayurveda & Indian Medicines (IC) Public Grivences & Redressal(IC) Minority Affairs,

Waqf Colonization

Agriculture Command Area: Development & Water Utilization

Sukhram Bishnoi:

Labour (IC)

Factory & Boilers Inspection (IC)

Revenue

Bijendra Ola:

Transport and Road safety

Muralilal Meena:

Agriculture Marketing (IC)

Sh Muralilal Meena

Estate (IC) Toursim, Civil Aviation

Rajender Singh Gudha

Sainik Kalyan (IC)

Home Guard & Civil Defence (IC)

Panchayati Raj & Rural Development

Zaida Khan:

Science & Technology (IC)

Printing & Stationary (IC)

Education (Primary & Secondary) Arts,Literature, Culture & ASI

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:55 PM IST