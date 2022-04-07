Rajasthan Cabinet approves film tourism promotion policy

The desert state of Rajasthan is all set to welcome filmmakers to shoot their projects in the state. The government has approved Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2022 to promote filmmaking activities in the State. The policy proposed to give financial benefits and grants to domestic and international filmmakers for shooting in Rajasthan.

The policy proposed to give a 15 per cent upfront subsidy of the total production cost of any film shot in Rajasthan which is reportedly to be the highest in the country.

“Though Rajasthan is not new for Bollywood as many big films have shot here but still It is a good incentive for promoting film shooting in the state,” said Gajendra Shrotriya, a noted film-maker from Rajasthan,

Although he added that the government has proposed financial assistance to those who are already capable. The government should focus more on a small budget and regional films.

Rajasthan has always been a favourite destination for national and international filmmakers. The filmmakers have always been eager to shoot films at various locations including world-famous forts-palaces, Havelis, deserts and sanctuaries in Rajasthan, but now government intends to promote it as a sector of tourism.

“This will encourage the conservation of art and culture along with creating employment opportunities in various fields related to films. The tourist spots of Rajasthan will get publicised in the country and the world through films,” said the official statement of the government.

Shiv Gurjar, a Rajasthani film-maker said ‘it is a welcome step as it will not only promote tourism but local talent will also get good opportunities.’

The Policy

- Up to 15 per cent upfront subsidy of the total production cost of any film shot in Rajasthan. The scheme for this will be finalized soon.

- To set up a film city a customized package under Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme will be offered to the promoter.

- A Film Tourism Cell will be set up to facilitate all approvals within 15 days of application

- Exemption from all fees for film shooting at monuments under the administrative control of the state government.

Security is a big concern

The controversies have also been a part of film shooting in Rajasthan. The famous Black Buck poaching case during the shooting of Ham Saath Saath Hain is still in court.

Noted film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was thrashed during the shooting of the film Padmavat in Amber fort. The film could not be released in the state. The same was the case with the film Jodha-Akbar, Now the Akshay Kumar starer Pratviraj is on the target in the state

“The security of the crew is a big concern as we have witnessed that issues get politicized here, so state government has to think over this seriously because then only the policy will yield good results,” said Gejendra Shrotriya.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:27 PM IST