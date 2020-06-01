Rajasthan BJP top-brass goes into self-quarantine after interacting with COVID-19-infected PA of dead leader at funeral

If the large crowds you see in the pictures aren’t enough to wonder on the guidelines followed, it has come to light that Sharma’s personal assistant Satyanarayan Pareek tested positive COVID-19 a day after the funeral, and still attended it! Sources told The Free Press Journal that the PA individually met all those present at the funeral, despite feeling unwell. Pareek was also present at Sharma’s home when he passed away.

Around 500 people were present at the funeral and many more in the state’s party headquarters where several members had come to pay their final respects.