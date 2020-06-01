Rajasthan BJP top-brass goes into self-quarantine after interacting with COVID-19-infected PA of dead leader at funeral

It’s a case of social distancing going for a complete toss. At a time where people are still opting to stay at home, fearing they will contract the novel coronavirus, the entire top-brass of the Rajasthan unit of the BJP, including Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, as well as many Congress members attended the funeral of former party chief Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who passed away on Friday.
If the large crowds you see in the pictures aren’t enough to wonder on the guidelines followed, it has come to light that Sharma’s personal assistant Satyanarayan Pareek tested positive COVID-19 a day after the funeral, and still attended it! Sources told The Free Press Journal that the PA individually met all those present at the funeral, despite feeling unwell. Pareek was also present at Sharma’s home when he passed away.
Around 500 people were present at the funeral and many more in the state’s party headquarters where several members had come to pay their final respects.
Pareek had been feeling unwell and had been tested for COVID19. But he had been present at the village Lali where Sharma passed away. He was also present at the BJP state office when the late leader’s body was taken there. While the funeral was on Saturday, Pareek tested positive on Sunday.
Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, deputy LOP Rajendra Rathore, state BJP chief Satish Poonia, state general secretary organisation Chandrashekhar, V Satish, senior MLAs and former ministers Narpat Rajvi, Kalicharan Saraf, Arun Chaturvedi, MLA Ashok Lahoty were among those who were present for the funeral.
Several Congress leaders including chief whip in state assembly Mahesh Joshi, MLA Ameen Kagzi and several state Congress functionaries, as well as several members of the media were also present.
The BJP leaders are queuing up get themselves tested. The fact that gives them hope amid the apprehension is that the recovery rate of COVID19 patients in Rajasthan is better than the national average.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)