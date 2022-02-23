Rajasthan BJP state president calls state govt's 2022-23 budget 'black bride with make-up', faces criticism

Rajasthan state BJP president Satish Poonia has been caught in controversy for his reaction to the state budget. He compared the Rajasthan budget with a “black” bride being transformed and presented before people after a good make-up.

Rajasthan Congress and Rajasthan Women Commission have demanded an apology from Poonia for his remark and have sought action against Poonia from the assembly Speaker.

Talking to the reporters, Poonia said, "It’s an eyewash kind of budget. It looks like a black bride who has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good make-up. I can see nothing more in this budget."

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that Poonia has not only insulted women but also hurt the dignity of womanhood with his indecent and irresponsible remarks. "Using derogatory words for women, indecent language for sisters and daughters has become BJP leaders’ identity," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan women commission chairperson Rehana Riyaz said, “BJP president sees women as a commodity. He says black brides have been given make-up and ‘presented’." "Is woman a commodity who has been presented? Do black women have no right to live?, asks Rehana. "I feel insulted. I want not only an apology from him but also legal action against him,” she added.

“Women commission will send notice to the Speaker to take strict action against Poonia, who is also a BJP MLA. We are taking legal advice if the commission can take action against an MLA,” Rehana further said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:43 PM IST