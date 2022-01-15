Rajasthan BJP demands CBI probe in Alwar rape case

Jaipur: The opposition BJP has demanded a CBI probe in an alleged rape case of a disabled minor in Alwar. The party has questioned the medical report of the victim that ruled out the possibility of rape.

BJP state president Satish Punia said, "the government has given compensation to the victim and formed an SIT to investigate the case and is now ruling out the possibilities of rape. This u-turn of the government raises questions on the investigation of the case and intentions of the government." He said that now there is no hope of justice for the victim after this report and we cannot trust the police investigation, hence the government should hand over the case to CBI.

The police on Friday had claimed that the medical report and technical evidence does not suggest the possibility of sexual assault. Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam had said, "Today, a team of experts have submitted a report to the police in which they have said that injuries are not suggestive of any penetrative assault to the girl. So far, facts and technical information of medical experts suggest that there is no possibility of rape in the case."

In the meantime, the national secretary of Congress Dhiraj Gurjar informed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has spoken to the father of the victim and assured him full support from the government. He tweeted that Priyanka Gandhi also spoke to CM Ashok Gehlot about the case and requested him for a fair investigation.

Notably, Priyanka was BJP's target as she was in Rajasthan when this incident came to light. When BJP leaders tried to meet her to talk about the issue, they were denied permission and detained by the police.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 04:18 PM IST