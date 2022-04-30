Rajasthan: Barmar's Mian Ka Bada railway station renamed as Mahesh Nagar Halt

Mian Ka Bada Halt railway station in Samdari Tehsil of Barmer, Rajasthan, has been renamed to Mahesh Nagar Halt. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday inaugurated Mahesh Nagar Halt in a grand opening ceremony organized on the occasion of the newly converted railway station.

The name of the village changed to Mahesh Nagar three years ago but the name of the railway station remained the same for all these years.

Union Minister Shekhawat said, "there was a long-standing demand to change the name of the railway station. Now after the consent of the Ministry of Home Affairs of both Rajasthan and the Central government, station's name has been changed."

Shekhawat said that history was distorted during the Mughal and the British era. The old governments allowed these wrong things to happen. Now time has come to correct them.

ALSO READ Bihar: Newly constructed bridge collapses during thunderstorm in Sultanganj

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:56 PM IST