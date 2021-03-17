Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot defends phone tapping, says done after approval of competent authority

Telephones are intercepted after approval of the competent authority under the provisions of Indian Telegraph Act 1885, Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules-2007 and IT Act 2000. The Govt. does not interfere in it at all," he added.

The admission of phone tapping came eight months after audio clips of alleged horse trading and accusations that the BJP was trying to topple Gehlot’s government.

The government confirmation came in reply to a question asked during the assembly session in August last year. The government in its reply posted on the Rajasthan assembly website said that phones were tapped after taking permission from the appropriate authorities.

The conversation in the audio clips revolved around toppling the Congress government and exchange of money. However, no voice test of the leaders was done.

The Pilot camp had accused the Gehlot government of tapping phones of some MLAs staying in Jaisalmer but the government had at the time denied that it was intercepting calls of MLAs.

The opposition BJP has demanded a CBI enquiry and Gehlot's resignation.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said said the chief minister, the government and officials had all denied interception of calls when this issue came up last year. The chief minister had stated in the assembly that Rajasthan does not have such a tradition of phone tapping.

“The chief minister lied about this in the assembly, the facts were twisted… the chief minister is guilty, he should resign on moral grounds. The CM is also the home minister. He should get a CBI inquiry done in the matter,” said Poonia.