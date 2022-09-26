e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Ajay Maken main conspirator in the entire controversy, says Gehlot loyalist

On Sachin Pilot, Dhariwal said the MLAs of Rajasthan will "not tolerate traitors being rewarded".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
Rajasthan cabinet parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal |

Rajasthan: Political storm in Rajasthan is gathering strength. From what began as a done deal a couple of days ago - Ashok Gehlot as Congress president and Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Chief Minister - has now put the party in a limbo.

Gehlot loyalist and Rajasthan Minister, Shanti Dhariwal, has come down heavily on Congress general secretary Ajay Maken calling him the main conspirator in the entire episode.

"It was 100% a conspiracy to remove the CM (Ashok Gehlot) and general secretary incharge was a part of it. I am not talking about anyone else, no charge on Kharge but only the General Secretary incharge," Dhariwal said.

State Cabinet Minister Dhariwal went on to say that the MLAs will "not allow traitors being rewarded."

"MLAs of Rajasthan will not sit through & tolerate traitors being rewarded," he said.

