Rajasthan: After Jodhpur, clashes break out between two Muslim groups in Nagaur during Eid celebration

Hours after Jodhpur reported communal violence on Tuesday, clashes broke out between two groups of Muslims out to celebrate Eid at Nagaur, a state which has been witnessing communal clashes since Ram Navami last month.

The two groups indulged into a heated argument while celebrating Eid, which soon escalated to stone pelting.

The police soon reached the area and attempted to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, curfew was imposed in 10 police stations of Jodhpur city today after communal tension broke out.

Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura are among the police stations limits where the curfew has been imposed until May 4 midnight, according to the police control room.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Minister inicharge for Jodhpur Subhash Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abhay Kumar and Additional DG (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to travel to Jodhpur by helicopter.

Gehlot chaired a high-level review meeting in this connection and gave necessary directions.

Hours before Eid, communal tension broke out in Jodhpur leading to stone pelting. Five policemen were injured in the incident that took place past midnight.

The situation was brought under control with heavy deployment of police, but the tension re-escalated after the Namaz of Eid on Tuesday morning when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate here.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:34 PM IST