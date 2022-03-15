Rajasthan: Advisor to CM Ashok Gehlot, Sanyam Lodha evicted from assembly

One of the advisers of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was sent out of the state assembly by Speaker on Tuesday. The adviser Sanyma Lodha was protesting against the police in the well of the house. Annoyed with this the Speaker CP Joshi called Marshals and extruded Lodha from the house.

The incident took place when Sanyma Lodh raised the issue of a person Likhmaram Devasi who was sent to jail by making him accused of murder. Lodha claimed that the person is innocent and he should be released and policemen should be punished.

The parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said that police is investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken within 7 days.

Not satisfied with the answer, Lodha came out in the well of the house and started the protest against the police. The speaker CP Joshi got annoyed with this and ordered the Marshals to extrude the Lodha from the house.

Lodha is an independent MLA and is known to be close to CM Ashok Gehlot and was one of the contenders to become a minister, but could not be made to the final list. Then he was made adviser to CM with 5 others. Lodha was in Congress but was denied the ticket in the last assembly elections.

