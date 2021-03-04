Rajasthan: 60-year-old dies in Kota hours after COVID-19 vaccine shot

Jaipur: A 60-year-old man died on Thursday morning, 20 hours after getting vaccination for Covid-19 in Kota.

The deceased, Bahadur Singh was a farmer hailing from Garmodi village in Kota district, 150 km south of Jaipur.

Singh had got the first dose of the vaccination at the Primary Health Centre in Baluheda at around 1 pm on Wednesday. He was monitored for half an hour at the health centre after which he went home.

It was not immediately clear which company’s vaccine the deceased had received.

Following the death, the health department called an emergency meeting of the 15 doctors in the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee to look into the cause of the death.

A three-member team of doctors conducted the post mortem of the deceased. Doctors said the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem.

Rajasthan has started the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1 even as cases are rapidly rising again. On Wednesday, Rajasthan reported 215 coronavirus cases whereas on Tuesday, 102 cases were reported. After a gap of 41 days, the state has reported more than 200 cases in a single day.

Family members of Singh said that he was not suffering from any diseases.

Singh’s brother Govind said that after getting the vaccine, Bahadur felt dizzy on Wednesday evening and went to sleep. When he woke up on Thursday morning, he again complained of dizziness. He had some tea but soon after he fainted and then died.

His family took him to the Community Health Centre in Kaithoon where doctors declared him dead.

Govind claimed that Bahadur’s condition deteriorated and he died after getting the vaccine. Govind said his brother was fit and did not have any illness.

Kota chief and medical health officer Dr BS Tanwar said an emergency meeting of the AEFI committee was called. He said the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

Prima facie, a stroke or heart attack could be the cause of death, he added.