Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell In Dausa's Bandikui, Rescue Operation Underway (Video)

A rescue operation is underway in the Bandikui area of Rajasthan's Dausa to save a two-year-old girl who fell into an open borewell while playing on Wednesday.

The toddler is expected to be rescued from the borewell by 11-12 am today.

After the local administration learned of the incident, a rescue operation was immediately launched.

According to reports, Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar, Dausa Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma, officials from the Water Supply Department, and the local administration reached the spot as the rescue operations began.

News agency ANI has shared visuals of the rescue operation. The footage shows a team of NDRF personnel at the site, with cranes deployed to assist in rescuing the girl.

The rescue team is monitoring the girl's movements through a camera.

Assistant Commander NDRF Yogesh Kumar told ANI, "31 feet of parallel digging has been done to rescue the child. For the horizontal approach, we need to dig 17 feet; we have completed 12 feet so far, and 5 feet remain. We will reach her after that."

"She was given milk and biscuits...hopefully, the rescue operation will be completed in 2-3 hours," he added.

According to Dausa ASP Lokesh Sonawal, the girl is stuck at a depth of 35 feet in the borewell. He said her condition is stable, and she has been supplied with oxygen. A medical team is also present at the site.