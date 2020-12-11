Rajasthan: 153 'Love Jihad' cases in 4 years, claims NGO

Jaipur: A civil society organisation has claimed that 153 cases of 'love jihad' have taken place in Rajasthan in the past four years and demanded a strong law against this.

Nimittekam Sanstha, an NGO which works on social issues, has released data which shows that 153 cases of 'love jihad' occurred between 2017-2020.

Jai Aahuja, president of Nimittekam, said the data has been collated from 20 of 33 districts in the state.

"We got data from social organizations in districts which are working on this issue. Vishwa Samvad Kendra in Jaipur also helped in providing us data," said Aahuja.

The organisation has collated data from 20 districts in the state. As per the data, the highest number of 23 love jihad incidents have occurred in Ajmer district. Jaipur is next with 20 cases, followed by Jodhpur and Barmer districts with 18 cases and Bharatpur and Alwar districts with 15 cases.

Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts had 14 incidents and Tonk district had 13 cases of 'love jihad'.

Members of Nimittekam Sanstha along with Pidit Mahila Adhikar Raksha Manch, Dharma Raksha Samiti and other organisations held a protest in Jaipur on Human Rights Day , demanding that the state government bring in a strict law against 'love jihad' to provide justice to the victims.

Several BJP ruled states have implemented or promised to bring in laws against inter-faith marriages.

In Rajasthan, the BJP which is in opposition, alleges that 'love jihad' cases are on the rise and demanded a law against it.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has refuted BJP's allegations, saying ' love jihad' is a term coined by the BJP to destroy the communal harmony in the country.