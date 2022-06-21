Rajasthan: 13-year-old online gaming addicted Jaipur boy cyber-attacks his parents

Photo: Representative Image

In a bizarre incident, a 13-year online gaming-addicted Jaipur boy cyber-attacked his parents. The child deleted the entire data of his parent's mobile phones, posted obscene content from their social media account and threatened them through social media. Some strange animations were also flashing on the screens of their phones.

The matter came to light when parents complained to the police apprehending that their phones have been hacked.

Upon investigation from the cyber cell, it was found that the whole act was of their son, who first said that he has done all this at the behest of a hacker who threatened him of killing his parents, though later on admitted it was a prank.

Cyber expert of Police Commissionerate Jaipur, Mukesh Chaudhary, said that such a case had come for the first time and the parents were panicking as after the case was reported, there were some chips and Bluetooth earphones found pasted on the walls of the house to give an impression that someone is spying their family.

"After investigation, we found that it was someone from the family who was doing all this as we found that the obscene content posted on Facebook was from the phone of the boy's uncle and this was the phone that the boy used frequently. When parents told us about this, we asked the family members to monitor the activities of their son, and when parents interrogated him strictly, he admitted that he was doing it at the behest of a hacker but later said that he himself was doing all this."

Choudhary said that no police case has been registered in the matter as the parents backed out, but this case tells that it is very important to have the basic technical knowledge and all of us must keep an eye on the activities of the children.