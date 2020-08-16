Raj Bhavan is under surveillance, alleges West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

Kolkata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday made serious allegations against the ruling Trimanool Congress (TMC) administration saying Raj Bhavan was under surveillance and information was being leaked out electronically. The Governor was referring to a guest list prepared on August 14 for the Independence Day programme.

“I can imagine the situation when the version of the constitutional head is not taken. It is with heavy heart I am telling you that Raj Bhavan is under surveillance and that should never happen. How can Raj Bhavan, the office of the constitutional head be under surveillance? A list prepared at Raj Bhavan can leave Raj Bhavan only with my sanction. I depute someone to release it,” said Dhankar.

"A probe has been initiated into leaking of information electronically. The government is within its right to seek info from me. I will be happy to share information. If documents are procured contrary to law and becomes a basis of a story, it becomes a matter of concern for me. I have initiated a very serious, critical probe into it. The sanctity of Raj Bhavan shall be protected at any cost,” the Governor further stated at a function at Raj Bhavan on the second death anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Dhankar also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her absence from the Independence Day programme at Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening.

“The vacant seat meant for CM at celebration of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan speaks volumes, has created an unwholesome situation that is not in sync with the rich culture and ethos of WB. There is just no rationale for this unbecoming stance, (sic)," read the Governor’s tweet.

"The absence of CM and officials on occasion of Independence Day celebration at Raj Bhavan has, like many, startled and stunned me. We need to rise to occasion as respect to freedom fighters who gave their all to secure for us freedom and democracy. I am at a loss of words," read another tweet.

However, CM Banerjee had visited Governor Dhanker on Saturday morning at Raj Bhavan after the I-Day parade at Red road. “There is a programme in the evening as you know, we will not be able to make it, hence we have come on our own after the parade on Red Road. Along with me is chief secretary Rajeeva Sinha, home secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and DGP Virendra,” Mamata told the media after exiting the Raj Bhavan.

However, the Mamata Banerjee government is yet to comment on the allegations levelled by the Governor on Raj Bhavan being under surveillance.