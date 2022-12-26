Raipur: ‘Nijaat’ campaign selected for international IACP Award 2022

Raipur: IPS officer Santosh Singh’s smart and responsible policing brought international acclaim again for Chhattisgarh. Rajnandgaon Police's deaddiction drive, Nijaat, conducted under then Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh, has been selected for the prestigious international IACP 2022 Award for 'Leadership in Crime Prevention' in institutional category.

Effective implementation of Rajnandgaon Police's anti-drug and illicit liquor campaign and its outcomes attracted the attention of US organisation International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), who selected the campaign for IACP Award in the Institutional Category - ‘Leadership in Crime Prevention’. Rajnandgaon Police had launched the drive under the supervision of then SP Rajnandgaon, Santosh Singh, a communique said.Following the instructions of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and DGP Ashok Juneja, the unique campaign was initiated in which police played a vital role by taking strict action against the drugs peddlers and bootleggers.

Nijaat Abhiyan includes strict action against illegal drug dealers, intensive public awareness and rehabilitation of the addicts. Ever since the campaign was initiated by then SP Korea Santosh Singh last year, is has been running in many districts including Rajnandgaon and Korba Police. Earlier in the year, the Bureau of Police Research and Development, an organisation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs included the Nijaat campaign among the 30-best smart-policing campaigns in the country.

After zero-tolerance action and mass-awareness programmes, the Nijaat Abhiyan gained national and international fame. It has now started yielding positive results in Korba also. Also, Gadchiroli Police’s then SP Ankit Goyal’s anti-Maoist initiative ‘Dadalora Khidki’ was selected for the IACP Awards in the Institutional Category of Community Policing.