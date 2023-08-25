Raipur News: Revise Voter List With Precision & Care, Says Election Commission of India

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajeev Kumar and Election Commissioners Anoop Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal and others holding review meetings with district collectors and superintendents of police on Friday. | FPJ

Election Commission of India officials on Friday underlined the need to revise the voter list with utmost seriousness, precision and care.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajeev Kumar and Election Commissioners Anoop Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal said the second special summary revision of voter list is in progress. It should be made pure and error-free.

They were holding a review meeting with the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of all Divisions and Inspector General of Police Ranges.

The review was held district-wise on the election preparations.

ECI officials asked the state officials for stern monitoring of the transportation of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies in the state to monitor the election expenditure.

He asked to act promptly in such cases without waiting for the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Commission reviewed the arrangements, availability and storage of EVMs and VVPATs in polling stations, human resources, vehicles and grievance redressal management.

The other topics taken for review were the requirement of postal ballot for assembly elections, communication plan, training of officers and employees conducting the elections, law and order situation and SVEEP activities.

