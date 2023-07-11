RAIN FURY DAY 3: Situation Turns Grave In Many Parts Of Punjab, Haryana

#FloodRelief teams are assisting in rescue and evacuation effort. In #Rajpura #Punjab, since last 48 hrs a total of 47 civilians and 910 students of #ChitkaraUniversity were shifted to safe areas. | Western Command Indian Army, Twitter

Chandigarh: While five persons were killed due to heavy rains in two different incidents in Haryana, the flood-like situation turned grave in several areas of Punjab especially in Ropar, Patiala and Jalandhar districts as the downpour continued to batter several parts of the two states for the third consecutive day on Monday.

According to reports reaching here, three persons including two children were killed in a landslide that buried their kutcha hutment located near the Shiv Lotia temple in Pinjore area of Panchkula district. The deceased were identified as Akash, 19, Kartik, 7 and Priyanka, 5. Details about the tragic incident were awaited. In another incident, a man and his wife were killed after the roof of the room they were asleep in, collapsed in village Sagga in Karnal district due to heavy rains in the wee hours of Monday. The neighbours came to know about the incident when they saw the room-collapse in the morning.

Army to the rescue

Meanwhile, the Army teams from Western Command along with the teams of civil administrations rescued scores of people since Sunday as the governments of the two states had sought help from the army for the rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, especially in Ropar, Patiala, Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula and other areas of Haryana.

The Army teams rescued about 900 students and about 50 others from the campus of a private university located in the Rajpura town of Patiala district after the area got inundated due to the heavy rains and flood-like situation. According to reports reaching here, floodwaters had also entered the premises of Rajpura thermal power plant leading to severe damage to power supply. The situation was said to have deteriorated due to a breach in the overflowing Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Rajpura. The damage of the flooding waters could also be seen in the entire region where a score of roads were reported to have washed away in both the states. Elsewhere in Punjab, about 50 persons were also rescued from a village in Ferozepur district, while the Army engineers also helped plugging several canals in the states and helped in rescue operations in different areas of Patiala and Jalandhar districts.

Schools shut till July 13

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced holiday in all schools across the state till July 13 in the wake of continued downpour. The Chandigarh administration also ordered the UT schools and colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Meanwhile, while the incessant rains continued to pound several areas in Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held an emergency meeting with senior officials as Yamuna Water level reached close to "warning mark’’ while other rivers Ghaggar, Tangri and Markanda close to "danger level’’ on Monday. He directed the officers to take timely evacuation steps for the people living in the low-laying areas around them.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Haryana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that about 800 individuals had been rescued from the flooded areas since Sunday.

Landslide on Chandigarh-Shimla highway

The Chandigarh-Shimla highway was blocked for vehicular traffic on Monday afternoon due to a landslide at Datyar, near Parwanoo, due to the heavy rains in the hill state for the third consecutive day.

24 trains cancelled

Meanwhile, around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route were cancelled following inclement weather in North India Monday.