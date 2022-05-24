Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again; flights delayed, diverted

Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.

Several flights were impacted due to the weather.

"The skies have decided to drench #Delhi. Our flight operations might get impacted. For cancelled flights, visit https://bit.ly/36u4Mh9 to opt for Plan B. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. To check the flight status, please visit http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT," tweeted IndiGo.

Vistara, SpiceJet, Air India also announced flight delays due to stormy weather.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Monday night.

The rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat and brought down the mercury by 11 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city could remain below 40 degrees till May 26 and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28.

Flights have been delayed in the national capital due to rain and thundershowers

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 08:30 AM IST