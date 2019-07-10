Railways recruiting people for over 2.94 lakh vacancies: Government

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong>, Jul 10 (PTI) More than 2.98 lakh positions were vacant at Railways as on June 1 this year and recruitment process is going on for over 2.94 lakh employees, according to the government.</p><p>Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that more than 4.61 lakh people were recruited in Railways over the last decade.</p><p> Noting that filling up of vacancies is an ongoing process, Goyal said cadre strength is decided after taking into consideration various factors, including leave reserves and trainee reserves.</p><p>"The number of employees were 16,54,985 in 1991 and 12,48,101 in 2019. However, this has not affected the service of Railways," Goyal said in a written reply.</p><p>Vacancies are filled through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). As per data provided in the written reply, there were 2,98,574 vacancies across A, B, C and erstwhile D categories at the Railways as on June 1, 2019.</p><p>The process for recruitment of 2,94,420 employees is going on. In 2018-19, action was initiated to fill up 2,94,420 vacancies.</p><p>"Examinations have been held for 1,51,843 posts and will be held for 1,42,577 posts in 2019-20, for which employment notification were issued in 2019, duly taking the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota into account," Goyal said.</p><p>According to him, output and quality of service depends not only on workforce but also on the extent of use of technology and automation of systems.</p><p>"Therefore, it is not correct to correlate the quality of service with employee strength," Goyal said. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>