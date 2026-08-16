Railways Orders Safe Drinking Water Drive After CAG Report, Filtration Systems Planned At 20,000 Points

Following the CAG Report on Drinking Water Quality, whole day review was done by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Railway Minister, CRB & CEO and other senior officials, and immediate corrective measures have been ordered for Safe Drinking Water.
Immediate Actions:
▪️ New "Tank to Tap" Water Filtration System at ∼20,000 locations including water coolers and a comprehensive water filtration and monitoring system will be installed at approximately 20,000 points across the railway network
▪️ Replacement of Water Tanks
▪️ Strict compliance on following:-
- Regular water quality testing at source and outlet points
- Centralized monitoring and accountability
- Scheduled cleaning and maintenance of storage tanks
This is a top priority area and will be monitored directly at the Board level. Progress and water quality reports will be published periodically to ensure transparency.
This action is part of a larger drive to address all CAG observations and improve the overall travel experience.