 Railways Orders Safe Drinking Water Drive After CAG Report, Filtration Systems Planned At 20,000 Points
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Railways Orders Safe Drinking Water Drive After CAG Report, Filtration Systems Planned At 20,000 Points

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered immediate corrective measures on drinking-water quality after a CAG review. Railways will install comprehensive filtration and monitoring systems at approximately 20,000 points, replace water tanks and enforce regular testing at source and outlet points.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
Railways Orders Safe Drinking Water Drive After CAG Report, Filtration Systems Planned At 20,000 Points
Railways Orders Safe Drinking Water Drive After CAG Report, Filtration Systems Planned At 20,000 Points | AI

Following the CAG Report on Drinking Water Quality, whole day review was done by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Railway Minister, CRB & CEO and other senior officials, and immediate corrective measures have been ordered for Safe Drinking Water.

Immediate Actions:

▪️ New "Tank to Tap" Water Filtration System at ∼20,000 locations including water coolers and a comprehensive water filtration and monitoring system will be installed at approximately 20,000 points across the railway network

▪️ Replacement of Water Tanks

▪️ Strict compliance on following:-

- Regular water quality testing at source and outlet points

- Centralized monitoring and accountability

- Scheduled cleaning and maintenance of storage tanks

This is a top priority area and will be monitored directly at the Board level. Progress and water quality reports will be published periodically to ensure transparency.

This action is part of a larger drive to address all CAG observations and improve the overall travel experience.

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