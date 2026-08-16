Railways Orders Safe Drinking Water Drive After CAG Report, Filtration Systems Planned At 20,000 Points | AI

Following the CAG Report on Drinking Water Quality, whole day review was done by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Railway Minister, CRB & CEO and other senior officials, and immediate corrective measures have been ordered for Safe Drinking Water.

Immediate Actions:

▪️ New "Tank to Tap" Water Filtration System at ∼20,000 locations including water coolers and a comprehensive water filtration and monitoring system will be installed at approximately 20,000 points across the railway network

▪️ Replacement of Water Tanks

▪️ Strict compliance on following:-

- Regular water quality testing at source and outlet points

- Centralized monitoring and accountability

- Scheduled cleaning and maintenance of storage tanks

This is a top priority area and will be monitored directly at the Board level. Progress and water quality reports will be published periodically to ensure transparency.

This action is part of a larger drive to address all CAG observations and improve the overall travel experience.