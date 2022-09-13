Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes stock of progress on the High Speed Rail

Vande Bharat Express | PTI

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday visited the sites of High Speed Rail (HSR) stations at Sabarmati & Ahmedabad and reviewed the progress of Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project.

Vaishnaw also visited Gandhinagar and inspected various amenities at the station. He was accompanied by General Manager (In-charge) of Western Railway Prakash Butani, Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad Division, Tarun Jain as well as senior railway officials from Western Railway & National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur, Vaishnaw arrived at the Gujarat capital in the morning and inspected the various aspects of passenger-related amenities at the station.

Thereafter, he conducted track inspection from Gandhinagar station to Sabarmati station by travelling in the inspection car. At the Sabarmati station, Vaishnaw also visited the One Station One Product stall. Then he reached the construction site of Sabarmati High Speed Rail station and reviewed the progress. The railway minister also viewed the miniature model of the upcoming Sabarmati HSR station. He was apprised by NHSRCL officials regarding the various developments & progress undertaken in the project. He interacted with the workers and boosted their morale by appreciating their efforts in the nation building.

Vaishnaw also visited the Jhulta Minar in Ahmedabad and conducted a detailed inspection by going to the top of the structure. The restoration of this heritage structure is being planned in collaboration with IIT Roorkee and other expert agencies.

Thakur informed that Vaishnaw interacted with representatives from media and informed them about the status of the Bullet Train and also the Vande Bharat Express trains. Giving details about the Bullet Train project, the rail minister stated that piers have been constructed in more than 80 km. The work of placement of decks, viaduct, tracks and overhead equipment are progressing at a rapid pace.

He informed that all clearances have been received from state govt for the work of Bullet train in Maharashtra. Vaishnaw informed that the third Vande Bharat Express with advanced features has completed the trials and will soon be introduced between Mumbai & Gandhinagar stations.