'Railofy' brings real-time PNR, train-related info directly on WhatsApp for railway passengers — here's how it works

A new Mumbai-based startup called 'Railofy' has launched a new feature to help Indian Railways passengers check real-time PNR status and train information directly from their respective WhatsApp messages.

The start-up's aim is to help the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC) in easing the travel process for the railway passengers, who often have to go through laggy government websites and unreliable services just to access their PNR status or find more information on train delays, live station alerts, and other train-related information.

In addition to all these, the feature also allows users to access upcoming stations in real-time directly on their WhatsApp. This, coupled with information on train delays, is likely to be a game-changer especially when it comes to train travel in India, since these are commonly enquired for services.

Information on delays are specifically pertinent for people boarding trains from intermediate stations and such information on a real-time basis can help people make more informed decisions about their itinerary.

According to 'Railofy', the new feature will help save time and provide more convenience to the railway passengers.

How to avail the 'Railofy' service for accessing IRCTC PNR info directly on WhatsApp:

1. The service requires the user to only send their PNR number just once to the dedicated WhatsApp number for the service - 91 98811 93322.

2. It is recommended that the user saves the number as a contact on their phone so that 'Railofy' appears on the WhatsApp messaging list.

3. When the information is required, the user needs to type out their 10-digit PNR number on WhatsApp and send it out to the 'Railofy' contact number mentioned above.

4. Done! The app will keep sending relevant details regarding the train journey to the user on their personal WhatsApp number.

5. If, for some reason, the service does not seem to be working, it is recommended that the user update WhatsApp on their devices.