Rahul Gandhi's 'ridiculous' remark upsets Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi: Congress veteran leader Digvijaya Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and former AICC general secretary, who turns 76 on Saturday, is quite upset with Mr Rahul Gandhi over his rude remark of calling his views on Balakot surgical strike as “ridiculous”.

Mr Singh, who had a crucial role in the management of the Bharat Jodo Yatra walking with Mr Gandhi all through, has withdrawn his Pulwama remark but said: “Is asking questions on Narendra Modi a treason?”

He justified his remarks from the campsite in Banihal in J&K: “Our 40 jawans were sacrificed in Pulwama? Where did the 300kg RDX come from? Why was DSP Davinder Singh let off? How were our soldiers killed in the Galwan valley? What questions should I ask, if not these?”

“I asserted that I salute the Indian Army's valour,” he said, expressing frustration that his own party refused to defend him against the vicious attack by the BJP and the media, which painted his views as an attack on the Army's morale.

He is sad that Mr Gandhi gave credence to the media distortion that the Army's valour was questioned.

Mr Singh said party leaders might have difference of opinion but as Mr Gandhi said the Congress is a democratic party and its leaders have a right to air opinions. But when the party decides, all act as one. He amended his arguments, omitting one sentence about the proof of the surgical strike.

Although Mr Singh is a disciplined soldier of the party and a loyalist of the Gandhi family, his senses of disquiet and disagreement with the party leadership came out in the open in his own way over the last two days, ensuring no damage to the party. He kept quiet, lest there is damage to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in its closing in the next three days.

