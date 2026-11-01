Rahul Gandhi's Jalsa Will Rub Salt In Wounds': Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Insensitivity Over November 1 Rally, Invokes 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc over their 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, questioning the decision to hold the event on November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Addressing a gathering in Chandigarh, Shah accused the Opposition alliance of hurting the sentiments of victims of the anti-Sikh violence by organising the rally on what he described as a dark day in the country's history.

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"Rahul Gandhi's November 1 jalsa in Delhi will only rub salt in the wounds of the victims of the anti-Sikh riots," Shah said, adding that thousands of people were killed in the 1984 violence.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader's ambition to become Prime Minister, Shah said, "If you want to become PM, stay in mock Parliament your entire life; your turn won't come."

He further questioned the INDIA bloc's decision to organise the rally on the anniversary of the violence, saying that the only takeaway from Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' was hatred for choosing such a day for the event.

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Meanwhile, several prominent INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega rally against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Shashi Tharoor were among those present on the stage.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also among the INDIA bloc leaders attending the rally.

Earlier, Opposition leaders and MPs travelled in an open canter from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. A large crowd gathered at the venue as leaders began addressing the rally, escalating the Opposition's campaign against alleged 'vote chori'.