Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to complete 100 days today

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will complete 100 days on Friday in Dausa. A Bharat Jodo music concert has been organised in Jaipur to mark the occasion.

Party’s communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh informed that Rahul will walk 23 km on the 100th day and there will be no evening session of yatra as Rahul will reach Jaipur to address a press conference and attend the Bharat Jodo concert.

Rahul met with farmers in Dausa on Thursday and discussed their issues. He took the feedback of state government schemes and the availability of electricity, water and fertilisers in the state.

Don’t compare me with Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul

In the meantime, addressing a corner meeting, Rahul said do not compare him with Mahatma Gandhi. “It is wrong, Don’t compare me with Gandhi Ji. He went to jail in the freedom movement and India got freedom because of him. I am nothing before him,” said Rahul. He said ‘What Indira Ji and Rajeev Ji have done is past. We should not repeat it in every meeting, instead, we should tell what we are going to do in the future.

Why is the PM silent on China?

In the regular press briefing Mr Ramesh and Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda made serious allegations against PM Modi and the Central government on the issue of row with China. Both the leaders said that the government wants the media and the opposition to sit with their eyes closed. “We sit idle on the issue, because if the opposition turns a blind eye, nothing will be left with the country,” said Mr Ramesh.

Both Mr Ramesh and Mr Kheda said that the Prime Minister remains silent on the issue of China and when he opens his mouth, he gives a clean chit to China. “Till today we are facing the brunt of the PM's clean chit. China has now understood that the Prime Minister of India does not consider anything more important than his image,” said Mr Ramesh.

