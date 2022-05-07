'Rahul Gandhi will now lose from Wayanad too': Asaduddin Owaisi on Congress leader's 'challenge' to AIMIM, BJP and TRS in Telangana

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the latter will lose from Wayanad too. Rahul Gandhi is the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

Owaisi's remarks come after Rahul Gandhi said that he has come to Telangana to challenge ruling TRS party and BJP and AIMIM.

Owaisi said, "Come, contest from Hyderabad. Try your luck. You can contest from Medak too."

Rahul Gandhi today visited Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad and called on NSUI leaders arrested last week for staging a protest at Osmania University.

On the second day of his visit to Telangana, Rahul went to the prison and called on 18 leaders of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress party.

"The soul of the Congress party are its dedicated workers, who are waging a selfless battle against injustice. I will always stand by them. Heading to Chanchalguda jail to meet the 18 NSUI student leaders who have been illegally arrested by TRS govt for protesting peacefully," Rahul tweeted before reaching the jail.

Meanwhile, keeping up its attack on Rahul Gandhi over his "personal foreign trips and nightclubbing" BJP has lashed out at the Congress leader over a recent video that is purportedly shot during his meeting with Telangana Congress leaders ahead of an address to farmers in the state.

Amit Malviya today shared a purported video of Rahul Gandhi in which he is seen sitting with Telangana party leaders and asking them "...Kya exactly bolna hai" (what exactly do I have to say).

"What is the main theme today? Kya bolna hai?" Gandhi is also heard asking the leaders present around him in a room in the purported video.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 03:18 PM IST