Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to raise voice for protesting farmers

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on February 12 and February 13 to express solidarity with farmers' who are protesting against the new agricultural laws of the Centre.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken took to Twitter on Saturday to inform about Gandhi's visit.

"To fight for the interest of farmers, to raise the voice of the farmers, to participate in struggle against Central government demanding the repealing of three black laws, Rahul GandhiJi will come to Rajasthan on February 12 and 13," Maken posted on Twitter in Hindi.