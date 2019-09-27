Rahul Gandhi throws weight behind Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Even as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar dropped plans to visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on the city police plea that it may create a law and order problem, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday threw his weight behind the Maratha leader.

Pawar had earlier decided to volunteer himself before the ED on the alleged bank fraud of Rs 25,000 crore it had registered against him and his nephew Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra State Cooperative bank.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: "Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism."

The Congress and the NCP are contesting in alliance the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and so the Congress suspects the ruling BJP at the Centre as also in Maharashtra are deliberately targeting Pawar to tarnish his image that may affect the poll prospects of the alliance.