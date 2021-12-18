Rahul Gandhi slams Centre during Amethi rally, says Hindutvawadis are responsible for inflation, pain and suffering

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived in his former bastion Amethi. This is his first visit to Amethi in 2.5 years after losing the Lok Sabha election from the seat in 2019.

Taking a dig at the BJP and Yogi Adityanath government while addressing the people in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi continued his Hindutva remark and said that it is the so-called 'Hindutvawadis' who are directly responsible for the rising inflation, pain, and sadness in the country.

Speaking at a public rally in his former bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, if there is mehangai (inflation), pain, sadness in our country, it is the work of the Hindutvawadis."

"A Hindu spends his whole life walking on the path of truth. A Hindu never succumbs to his fear - he faces all his fears. He never lets his fear turn into anger, hatred. But a Hindutvawadi only uses lies to stay in power. Mahatma Gandhi ji said a Hindu's path is that of satyagraha," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Today, the battle is between Hindus and Hindutvawadis. If Hindus believe in 'satyagraha', Hindutvawadis believe in 'sattagrah' (political greed)," he said.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said while the PM takes a dip in the Ganga river, he keeps mum on issues such as unemployment.

"Why can't people get employment in the country today? Why inflation is increasing so quickly?" Rahul Gandhi asked.

Rahul Gandhi said the central government remains busy in marketing to divert public attention from important issues.

"Today in Ladakh, China snatched the land of India and made it it's own. But the prime minister did not say anything. The PM says that no land has been taken. After a while, the Defense Ministry says that land has been taken," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, saying that it is the latter who want to be in power in any condition. He added that if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.

"This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power in any condition," Rahul said addressing a rally against rising inflation in Jaipur.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress general secretary and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, participated in a 6 km-long padayatra (foot march) from Ramlila ground in Jagdishpur to Harimau.

Rahul Gandhi had represented Amethi, a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, for 15 years in Lok Sabha.

(with India Today inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:06 PM IST