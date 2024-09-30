 Rahul Gandhi Security Breach? Video Shows Motorcyclist With Long Stick Keeping Pace With Rahul Gandhi's Car In Haryana
Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's envoy in Haryana and a man seen with a "latth" or stick on a bike moving with the convoy | X | @KKJourno

Congress MP and LoP (Leader of Opposition) Rahul Gandhi was in Haryana on Monday (September 30) for rallies in the poll bound state. However, a viral video surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing an elderly man riding a motorcycle next to the convoy of Rahul Gandhi.

While the video was shared with a caption to emphasise on Rahul Gandhi's "down to earth" image, the video also raised the serious question that was the incident an example of a security breach?

What Does The Video Show?

The video shows Rahul Gandhi's convoy moving on the road as camerapersons and media tracked the movement of the convoy. Rahul Gandhi was seated in the vehicle at the front and is visible in the video.

However, almost parallel to Rahul's vehicle runs a motorcycle which shows an elderly person riding it. He is also seen carrying a "lath" or a stick, which is carried by people in Haryana in the rural areas.

Rahul Gandhi is also seen waving at the people and a person (not seen in the video) can be heard saying that "a taau (uncle) is travelling with a latth with Rahul Gandhi as if saying that let's see who can stop Rahul Gandhi?"

Soon the video went viral and netizens shared the clip showing the rare moment a humble motorcycle was allowed to travel when a convoy of a prominent political leader was moving.

However, some even raised the issue and question that could it have been a security lapse on the part of LoP's security team?

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years. However, the party this time faces an uphill task as a rejuvenated Congress, buoyed by an improved performance in the Lok Sabha Elections this year, poses a challenge to the party in Haryana.

Election in Haryana is scheduled to take place on October 5 to elect 90 members of the state assembly. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

