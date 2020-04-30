Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, political leaders across party lines pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor

Political dignitaries across party lines, on Thursday paid tributes to actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away after he succumbed to leukemia.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and said that it has been a terrible week for the Indian cinema and the "Bobby" actor will be greatly missed. "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.