Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, political leaders across party lines pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor

Political dignitaries across party lines, on Thursday paid tributes to actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away after he succumbed to leukemia.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and said that it has been a terrible week for the Indian cinema and the "Bobby" actor will be greatly missed. "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being. "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled death of Rishi Kapoor. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity."
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. From Deepika Padukone to Anupam Kher, scores of celebrities had visited Rishi and his wife Neetu while they were in the US. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others.
