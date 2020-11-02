Rahul Gandhi likely to be made Cong chief next month

New Delhi: The Congress party is preparing for the second coronation of Rahul Gandhi (50) as the party president in December, 18 months after he relinguished the post in July 2019. He served the post from December 16, 2017 to July 3, 2019.

Decks are cleared for his elevation by the Congress Central Election Authority, headed by Gujarat MP Madhusudan Mistry, sending a note to all state units to send details of all AICC members who are eligible to vote.

The note is silent on the venue and dates of the AICC session that will elect the new president to succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi (73), who holds the forte as an interim president since his resignation. It reads: “This is to inform you that the AICC indents to convene the meeting as soon as possible, and you will be intimated as soon as dates and venue are finalised.” Insiders say the session may be held in Delhi in December.

They point out that Rahul does not hold any position, but all decisions are taken by him on behalf of his mother, in coordination with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, an AICC general secretary. They say Rahul's comeback is planned ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.