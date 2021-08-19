Rahul Gandhi keeps away from Twitter

Advertisement

New Delhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has maintained distance from his Twitter handle for the past 5 days even after the Twitter unlocked it as he is using other social media accounts like Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

His Twitter page continues to show his last post on August 6 at 3.31pm on #FarmersProtest.

In contrast, the Congress on Monday activated its Twitter handle INCINDIA on Wednesday, with a series of tweets from its spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s press conference as also one by general secretary KC Venugopal on appointment of Dr Ajoy Kumar, a former IPS officer and a former Congress MP as the AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura. He had joined the Congress in 2014 but drifted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a year from September 2019 to 2020 before returning to the Congress fold and resuming duties as one of the national spokespersons. A Congress spokesman said the party wants to make maximum use of all available forums on the social media to spread its word and so party president Sonia Gandhi ordered to resume the use of Twitter.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:28 AM IST